CHAGUANAS East MP Fazal Karim is calling on parents and book-lovers to take advantage, this Saturday, of the constituency’s third annual Book Lover’s Day.

Having been a success for the past two years, the book drive offers free literature and textbooks for pupils at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels.

Karim, whose constituency office recently launched courses in electronics and Spanish, said an even bigger event is expected this year.

Visitors may expect a range of books including children’s story books, educational texts, encyclopedias and all genres of novels.

The Book Lover’s Day will be held on Saturday 13 July at the entrance of PriceSmart, Price Plaza, Chaguanas, from 10.00 a.m. to 2 p.m.

