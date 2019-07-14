Caribbean at risk of Heatwave

In view of the current heatwaves in Europe and predictions that this phenomenon will hit various parts of the Americas, the Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO) is urging countries in the region to be prepared due to the impact this could have on people’s health, including the risk of death.
During the southern hemisphere’s summer of 2018-2019, seven countries in the Americas (Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Paraguay, Peru and Uruguay) were affected by heatwaves, a phenomenon never seen before in the region.