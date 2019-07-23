Chocolate to the world!

Machel Montano has a vision to revitalise this country’s cocoa industry and take locally made chocolates to global markets. In fact, the soca star’s mother and business partner, Elizabeth “Lady” Montano, says work is already under way at a community level to rebuild the once-thriving industry from the ground up.
Over the past five years, through the Machel Montano Foundation for Greatness (MMFG), ten rural communities across the country have been trained and outfitted with the materials and equipment to produce their own chocolates. The Alliance of Rural Communities of Trinidad and Tobago (ARCTT) has been instrumental in making the initiative a success in communities like Lopinot, Brasso Seco, Biche and Cushe, Grand Rivere and Tobago.