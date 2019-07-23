Machel Montano’s chocolates

award-winning: Machel Montano’s chocolates on display.

Machel Montano has a vision to revitalise this country’s cocoa industry and take locally made chocolates to global markets. In fact, the soca star’s mother and business partner, Elizabeth “Lady” Montano, says work is already under way at a community level to rebuild the once-thriving industry from the ground up.

Over the past five years, through the Machel Montano Foundation for Greatness (MMFG), ten rural communities across the country have been trained and outfitted with the materials and equipment to produce their own chocolates. The Alliance of Rural Communities of Trinidad and Tobago (ARCTT) has been instrumental in making the initiative a success in communities like Lopinot, Brasso Seco, Biche and Cushe, Grand Rivere and Tobago.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Chocolate to the world!

Chocolate to the world!

Machel Montano has a vision to revitalise this country’s cocoa industry and take locally made chocolates to global markets. In fact, the soca star’s mother and business partner, Elizabeth “Lady” Montano, says work is already under way at a community level to rebuild the once-thriving industry from the ground up.

What’s up with my arches?

What’s up with my arches?

It is sometimes the question that patients ask. When certain problems…pains or discomforts are occurring, it is often the first insight into the issue being described. Your arch type refers to the position of your plantar fascia ligament, which runs along the bottom of your foot, between the ball of your foot, and the heel. 

Marlon Asher calls on PM to legalise marijuana

Marlon Asher calls on PM to legalise marijuana

The time is at hand to legalise marijuana and free the ganja soldiers locked up behind bars in this nation’s jails. That was the impassioned plea from Trinidad and Tobago’s (T&T) biggest reggae star Marlon Asher to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

Trish 3.0

Trish 3.0

Tricia-Lee Kelshall has seen it all during her 30 years in music. It’s a milestone she proudly wears as she prepares to mark three decades of blood, sweat and tears with a special celebratory concert on her birthday, July 27 at Fiesta Plaza, MovieTowne, Invaders Bay.

Discover the inner child

Discover the inner child

NEXT month, accomplished Indian classical dancer Alana Rajah will stage a never-before-seen production that will highlight the impact that mental health issues such as anxiety and depression have on society. 