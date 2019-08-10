Through the country roads in Mendez Village nestled “behind God’s back” as some reckon, in the scenic Siparia, Southern Trinidad, she ran. She was just 15 years old when she decided to pursue her love for running 5ks and long distances. Her brother always used to encourage her to run-“you good at it, girl!” And her uncle, Moses Ranghell was a well-known marathon runner so the athletic blood ran thick in the family.
She passed the one mile mark by Daughter’s shop; the three mile landmark of Siparia Busy Corner then it was back home amidst the cheering of villagers and the chasing stray pot hounds (dogs)... Indeed, Dana Taylor’s running journey began in the humble settings of her hometown.