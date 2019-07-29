Tech graphic

DECENTRALISED SYSTEM: The blockchain is a decentralised ledger of transactions, where every network participant validates the transaction so that the data stored is immutable and cannot be forged.

Blockchain, also referred to as distributed ledger, has captured the interest of business leaders, governments, academics and tech providers across the globe. The technology has potential to significantly transform markets and industries—from banking to government to healthcare and more—by providing a way to speed up transactions, digitally track assets and streamline complex business processes across organisations.

Blockchain is driving a conversation about the interconnectivity between businesses, governments and people, and their shared processes and computing systems. For example, a complex process a business shares with its customers and partners, like a supply chain. This may sound like some deep financial jargon, so let us explore what blockchain is and its potential impact on business.

At its core blockchain begins with the technology underpinning Bitcoin, it provides a way to process and record the digital transactions of any type securely and efficiently, even across organisations that do not fully trust each other. Blockchain systems operate like ledgers most people are familiar with today—transactions are processed and recorded—with four characteristics that define blockchain ledgers: blockchain is cryptographically secure, shared, distributed and immutable.

