Discover the inner child

NEXT month, accomplished Indian classical dancer Alana Rajah will stage a never-before-seen production that will highlight the impact that mental health issues such as anxiety and depression have on society. The powerful Bharatanatyam production titled “The Inner Child” is scripted and choreographed by Rajah herself and based on the works of motivational authors Louise Hay and Thich Nhat Hanh.
The first major production by Rajah’s school, the Adavallan Art Academy, will take place at the Southern Academy of Performing Arts on August 8. It will explore the disconnect from our essential passions and purpose as we grow older, says the internationally trained dancer.