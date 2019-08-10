Distinctive character bound up in the islands of T&T

Kevin Adonis Browne

Kevin Adonis Browne

REPRINTED FROM the LRB BLOG OF AUGUST 5, 2019

During the Troubles in Northern Ireland, I was invited to Ulster University, and was told sternly to be sure and lock the university building where I was staying, first the outer gate, then the inner, then the door to my corridor upstairs, and then the one to my room, each with a different imposing key; once inside this stronghold I heard laughter and came upon a crowd of poets, talking, drinking, reciting.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

It was startling, like a sunburst of colour in pervasive grey winter, another world. The company included Michael Longley, Eavan Boland, Medbh McGuckian, Derek Mahon, Paul Muldoon, Ciaran Carson, who had his penny whistle and was playing it—but memory may be playing tricks. Poetry, I realised, could be a vivid shared pleasure, something understood between friends or new acquaintances; a feature of a party alongside the drink and the craic and the songs: not silent, not solitary, not somehow high-minded or especially melancholic, even when the content was filled with dread and misery.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Inspired by imaginative travelling

Inspired by imaginative travelling

IT was on a morning like any other that Kitcharee was invited to discover something rather extraordinary. There at Hotel Normandie in St Anns we met up with the vivacious radio and TV broadcaster - Gigi Morley, and was granted a tour of the Diamond Boulevard at B3 Wine & Spirits where our eyes feasted on some of the most exquisite and exotic handmade jewelry.

Maintaining the spiritual principle of cause and effect

Maintaining the spiritual principle of cause and effect

If the band Karma was a person it would probably be holding down a “summer” job while waiting on its O’Level results. It’s hard to believe the Sangre Grande-born chutney soca outfit started by siblings Anil, Ravi and Nisha Bissambhar is turning 17 this year.

Good Trini Media for Carifesta

Good Trini Media for Carifesta

A collaboration between a Trinidadian media company and a UK production company has given three local writers a unique opportunity for their work to be broadcast on BBC Radio in the UK.

Distinctive character bound up in the islands of T&T

Distinctive character bound up in the islands of T&T

During the Troubles in Northern Ireland, I was invited to Ulster University, and was told sternly to be sure and lock the university building where I was staying, first the outer gate, then the inner, then the door to my corridor upstairs, and then the one to my room, each with a different imposing key; once inside this stronghold I heard laughter and came upon a crowd of poets, talking, drinking, reciting.

Unusual wedding traditions around the world

Unusual wedding traditions around the world

Wedding celebrations can sometimes feature some unusual and surprising traditions from countries all around the world, that we would consider to be extreme. In the following article people share their experiences of weddings they have been to in various countries.