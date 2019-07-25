Emancipate yourself from crime!

Dayo Bejide

IN CAST: Dayo Bejide Organic Music Movement

In the wake of the rising murder rate the 2019 Emancipation celebrations will seek to bring a positive Afrocentric vibration to the national consciousness, says chairman of the Emancipation Support Committee of Trinidad and Tobago (ESCTT) Khafra Kambon.

Kambon said a significant number of recent murders have occurred in predominantly Afro-Trinidadian communities. The murder toll for 2019 currently stands at 305. More empowering community-based activities are needed to turn those figures around, Kabon said.

