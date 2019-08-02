Under punishing sunshine, thousands of Emancipation Day celebrants invaded the nation's capital Port Of Spain, on Thursday. Heads held high, they carried themselves like kings and queens en route to the Lidj Yasu Omowale Village, at Queen's Park Savannah (QPS).
Fashionistas donned elaborate head wraps and embroidered outfits. The men looked debonair in their African attire. Props ranged from sophisticated sceptres, fancy fans, wicker baskets and humble items like swizzle sticks used for Sunday morning callaloo. Mortars and pestles used for grinding seasonings like chive, celery and pepper found a place of honour. Massive maps of Africa morphed into pendants.
Among those leading the procession were Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and his wife Sharon. For the first time, Deputy Port Of Spain mayor Hilllan Morean said he had joined the parade and he enjoyed himself tremendously. More importantly, Rowley and Morean had stressed the need for Culture Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly to ensure a plaque commemorating the site of the Emancipation Declaration be installed at Treasury Building.
As the procession unfurled like a beautiful banner, onlookers lined the streets. Both participants and spectators were treated to the infectious drumming and chanting. Everybody was moving with aplomb, precision and perfect timing. The streets soon became a riot of colour as the Carnivalesque celebration came to life.
Emancipation Day was officially declared on August 1, 1834, and, brought an end to chattel slavery. They were also conscious of the horrors of the Atlantic Slave Trade.
At Lidj Yasu
As the procession made their way past the cannon ball tree, laden with peach flowers, some participants opted to refresh themselves. They also slipped away to their cars and had lunch including pelau, provisions and curry. Some cast their eyes in the direction of the Carifesta billboard (August 16 to 25) which features the slave blowing on a conch shell (Haiti) and Bob Marley (Jamaican icon) who immortalised songs like Buffalo Soldier and Redemption Song.
The cultural and civic minded groups which had participated in the procession also filed into the Savannah. Among them were Daffodils dancers, Rastafarians and Bobo Shantis. Groups from St James, Port Of Spain, Laventille, Morvant and Point Fortin participated in the event. Before Khafra Kambon had said the prisoners were busy at work making the banners.
Trini Levi, who has been lobbying for ganja decriminalisation, said: "We love it. We look forward to Emancipation Day celebration. I heard Kambon has also lent his voice to our cause. Kudos for Kambon. He is man of the people."
Even Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs) including La Ciudad De Brazil Society, which promotes literacy, were present.
Its co ordinator Giselle Coker said: "I am having a wonderful time. Last year, it rained. But the sun is so hot. Nevertheless, it is important to commemorate Emancipation. I want my children Asia and Jonelle to know about the contribution of the ancestors. I want them to sample local treats like toolum and chili bibi."
Visitors, locals enjoy themselves
Among those spotted strolling through the kiosks was Movement For Social Justice (MSJ) Political Leader David Abdulah, writer Lisa Allen Agostini and former University of the West Indies (UWI) deputy principal Prof Rhoda Reddock.
The late Jamaican freedom fighter Marcus Garvey's statue was a popular pit stop for people taking "selfies." A never-ending buffet including bake, fried fish, saltfish, plantains, pilaf, jolof rice, boiled corn and corn soup were laid out. Local treats like red mango, guava cheese, coconut, soursop and guava ice cream and chow lured prospective buyers. There were authentic African outfits, bangles, footwear and headwraps.
Ceremonial bowls, stools, arts, crafts and scrolls enhanced the dizzying array of items. Shea butter, black soaps and palm oil were on sale. Seizing the opportunity, local crafters sold earrings in the nation's national colours-red, white and black at $30 per pair.
Ghanian Faustina who has been selling at the Village for "donkey years," said: "I look forward to visiting the Village each year. I was at the Heritage Village in Tobago. The people are so warm and friendly. I made friends. I do business. T&T is now my second home."
On stage, Asha Kambon introduced the groups before a packed Savannah. Tumpuna councillor Brennon Patterson and his wife were enjoying the festivities, too. People enjoyed the various presentations and sang along to soul stirring songs like "Ancient Rhythms."