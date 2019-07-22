AS part of a leadership development and educational support programme that will bolster their secondary school studies, 20 future young leaders from Point Fortin and surrounding communities were ‘given access’ to some of the complex principles of robotics and automated systems and also the graceful paintbrush techniques of modern art.
The occasion was a recent field trip for the annual vacation camp for junior members of the Point Fortin’s Finest Leadership Development Programme, the flagship educational initiative sponsored by LNG production company Atlantic. This year’s field trip took the youngsters to the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) for a lecture by Prof Prakash Persad, head of the Mechatronics Department; and then to the Love U Art Studio, for a relaxing practical session with artist Salima Edwards.
Marlon Grant, team lead, sustainability, explained that this year’s vacation camp theme highlighted technology and its complete integration into modern-day life, along with the camp’s usual agenda of sessions in life skills, stress management and recreational activities.