AS part of a leadership development and educational support programme that will bolster their secondary school studies, 20 future young leaders from Point Fortin and surrounding communities were ‘given access’ to some of the complex principles of robotics and automated systems and also the graceful paintbrush techniques of modern art.

The occasion was a recent field trip for the annual vacation camp for junior members of the Point Fortin’s Finest Leadership Development Programme, the flagship educational initiative sponsored by LNG production company Atlantic. This year’s field trip took the youngsters to the University of Trinidad and Tobago (UTT) for a lecture by Prof Prakash Persad, head of the Mechatronics Department; and then to the Love U Art Studio, for a relaxing practical session with artist Salima Edwards.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

Marlon Grant, team lead, sustainability, explained that this year’s vacation camp theme highlighted technology and its complete integration into modern-day life, along with the camp’s usual agenda of sessions in life skills, stress management and recreational activities.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

What’s up with my arches?

What’s up with my arches?

It is sometimes the question that patients ask. When certain problems…pains or discomforts are occurring, it is often the first insight into the issue being described. Your arch type refers to the position of your plantar fascia ligament, which runs along the bottom of your foot, between the ball of your foot, and the heel. 

Marlon Asher calls on PM to legalise marijuana

Marlon Asher calls on PM to legalise marijuana

The time is at hand to legalise marijuana and free the ganja soldiers locked up behind bars in this nation’s jails. That was the impassioned plea from Trinidad and Tobago’s (T&T) biggest reggae star Marlon Asher to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

Trish 3.0

Trish 3.0

Tricia-Lee Kelshall has seen it all during her 30 years in music. It’s a milestone she proudly wears as she prepares to mark three decades of blood, sweat and tears with a special celebratory concert on her birthday, July 27 at Fiesta Plaza, MovieTowne, Invaders Bay.

Discover the inner child

Discover the inner child

NEXT month, accomplished Indian classical dancer Alana Rajah will stage a never-before-seen production that will highlight the impact that mental health issues such as anxiety and depression have on society. 

Ron Reid, Vaughnette Bigford at Little Carib

Ron Reid, Vaughnette Bigford at Little Carib

Lavway Music’s Evening of Music at The Little Carib Theatre will be held August 9. The event will feature local musicians Vaughnette Bigford, Ron Reid, Zane Rodulfo, Marvin Dolly and Kareem Thompson.