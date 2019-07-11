Fulfilling his dreams

Aaron Ifill

Aaron Ifill

Aaron Ifill is rapidly becoming a celebrity in his own right. The vocalist, who is preparing for another solo concert in August, is determined to broaden his base with a variety of genres that include jazz, reggae, pop, R&B, soul and gospel.

He recently spoke to the Express about his latest project, his upcoming show, and how he continues to navigate what many believe, depending on the genre, is a tough music landscape. Ifill who is an archivist librarian at the Trinidad Express, believes not just in making music, but “music for everyone to enjoy.”

