Trincity Mall has now become even more fun as FunStation opened its north store last weekend. The popular local family entertainment brand has games and attractions for both adults and children, including bumper cars, a playzone and laser tag.
The opening of the store coincides with FunStation's tenth year anniversary. The first FunStation store was opened in July 2009 and the company has since added new branches and expanded its entertainment offerings on a regular basis. FunStation CEO Steve Maharaj says the key to business longevity is a love for what you do as well as the ability to adapt. "We listen to our guests and are always adding new attractions and experiences so that we can continue to offer the public the latest entertainment options for families to enjoy." Among FunStation's credentials are the first standalone entertainment centre in T&T, the first fixed location bumper cars, the first carousel, the first mini bowling and the first laser tag arena in the English-speaking Caribbean.
The laser tag at Trincity Mall represents another first: the first tri-level arena in the country. "Players can explore the arena from any of three levels. This adds a vertical dimension to the game which changes strategy and makes things even more exciting!"
The Active PlayZone is another unique FunStation attraction. "Definitely a hit with the kids." says Maharaj "It's a large 2-level playground with unique activities - blasters, ball cannon, obstacle course, slide, and the one in our Trincity store even has a mini-zipline as well! The PlayZone is supervised at all times, unlike most playgrounds, so it's a safer environment."
Birthday parties are also a highlight at FunStation and the facility has several private party rooms. Party packages include themed party room, pizza, games, rides, ice cream and drinks. Some packages allow the party host to bring in outside finger foods to serve at the party. Aside from regular operations, FunStation hosts many events at its stores for both corporate clients and charity organizations. Large events at FunStation have catered to as many as 2,000 guests.
Maharaj says that local businesses are important drivers of the economy. "We are proud to be a local business. FunStation's birthday packages, marketing, decor and choice of attractions were all developed in-house. It's great to look at the brand and know that it is an original T&T creation that continues to serve the family entertainment needs of the local community. We even see our ideas and online marketing presence emulated by other entertainment businesses and that must mean we're doing something right!"
"Being home-grown also means that we are not confined by franchise restrictions when it comes to offering the public quality entertainment. That's one of the reasons you won't see the mix of entertainment at FunStation anywhere else. It's noteworthy that many local businesses are still investing and expanding despite of the current economy, at a time when some foreign-based entities are scaling back."
On the Trincity location, Maharaj says "We really love what we do and it's great that we finally can bring the fun to Trincity. Many of our guests who visit our South and Central stores are actually from the East. Now there's a FunStation nearby so they don't have to drive far to have some fun!"
FunStation's three locations are in Gulf View, Chaguanas and Trincity Mall. The entertainment centres are open everyday including Sundays and holidays and admission is free. Further information is available online at www.fun.tt or on Facebook.