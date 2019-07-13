GANJA, GUNS & GIRLS

Ganja, guns and girls, is the cynical response in verse from rapso artiste Ataklan to the proverbial question: What runs the world? The Morvant-born chantuelle, Ataklan (Mark Jiminez) has never shied away from opining on local society throughout his near three decades in music. His latest offering “Ganja, Guns and Girls”, a remix of a track previously recorded with Swedish production team Jamtech, takes a hard look at the root causes of the growing drug and gun culture in Trinidad and Tobago.
He sings: Hey politricks man, we check yuh mix man/take yuh licks blindfold excursion/flood out the town with drugs and ammunition/tables turn don’t you beg for compassion/thief all we money, no need to confess/ghetto youths vex, yuh make we whole life stress/know how it feels to be powerless/as we take control of this mess.