When Garfield Ryan and his buddy Jabari Edwards coined the phrase “Look to Press” they were definitely on to something.
The two, who go by the names Garfield and Barry, are spreading the message of positivity among youth through song, and have used the power of social media to create change.
In 2018 Ryan and Edwards started their career doing funny videos on Instagram with the phrase “look to press”, which they eventually developed into a song, which went viral among teenagers.
Ryan said it was only natural that they flowed with the trend of young people who rely heavily on social media for communication, interaction, and the dissemination of information. “We have been inspiring youths since last year August when we started making videos on Instagram and Facebook. It is very rewarding because we love to make others smile and bring people together,” Ryan said.
Ryan said their positive message have taken them on a series of school tours throughout the country. “We have gone to over 25 schools including Holy Faith Convent, Couva West, Parvati Girls Hindu College, Holy Name Convent, Barrackpore West and Tableland Secondary.
“We released a video called ‘Look to Press’, basically telling negative people if you don't like me, look to press. Soon after we released a song with the same ‘Look to Press’ title, which went viral during the Carnival season. The song was requested by youths from all over the country and that is when we started our school tours. We didn’t expect to become this popular. There are negativity plaguing young people but youths are really looking for positive outlets and ‘Look to Press’ was that outlet for them,” Ryan said.
Garfield and Barry’s latest project is a song titled ‘Ugly Man’, which aims to help young people overcome self-esteem issues.
“We realised that some supporters and a lot of youths in general suffer from self-esteem issues and we made this song in the hopes that nobody feels left out and that young people begin to believe in themselves. We’ve seen a lot of changes, the youths have a voice to express themselves through the music and we are doing that and also taking advantage of reaching young people through social media. This is our first time taking on something of this magnitude and we are enjoying it. We also hope to continue it next year. Our aim is to take what we are doing to international platforms."