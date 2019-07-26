Go ahead, water your plants with coffee

FLOWER SHOW 12.JPG

While we humans might rely on coffee to wake us up each and every day—not everyone is a morning person, okay?—we don’t realise that the plants around us could actually use a little caffeine pick-me-up themselves. Apparently, coffee is a great source of nitrogen, and plants that enjoy more acidic soil can benefit from certain levels of nitrogen, like blueberries, azaleas, and rhododendrons.

According to The Spruce, if you plan on doing this, you’ll need to keep a close eye on your plant. If you’re “watering” it with coffee and the leaves of the plant start yellowing at the edges or turning brown, it may mean that the liquid coffee is adding too much acid to the soil.

