Good Trini Media for Carifesta

A collaboration between a Trinidadian media company and a UK production company has given three local writers a unique opportunity for their work to be broadcast on BBC Radio in the UK.
Trini Good Media (TGM), a company founded by journalists Franka Philip and Ardene Sirjoo, is also bringing these dramas to Carifesta XVI on Festival Radio, the official online radio station for the regional arts festival. The collaboration between Trini Good Media and Sparklab Productions from Manchester in the UK, began last year when the TGM co-founders were introduced to Sparklab’s director Mel Harris by a mutual contact.