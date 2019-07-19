How to budget for a wedding

Congratulations — you’re engaged! While the media might lead you to believe that wedding planning is stressful, overwhelming, and expensive, it certainly doesn’t have to be. In this article, you’ll find the best tips and tactics for planning a wedding on a budget you can afford– all without the stress and overwhelm!
There are more resources than ever out there to help you plan a wedding. There are so many books, websites, and apps to check out that you may feel inundated by the abundance of information and unsure where to start. This is before you even start to consider the unsolicited wedding advice from family and friends! How do you sift through the sea of wedding resources to find the best stress-free wedding planning secrets?