In these tougher times

The Society of St Vincent de Paul (SSVP), one of the oldest and largest charitable organisations in the country, is trying to survive the current economic times. The 160-year-old charitable institution has been involved in looking after the poor and less fortunate, but as this country’s economic times got tougher the Catholic organisation has been feeling the pinch as it struggles with sourcing donations for its growing number of charities.
Although the society still maintains its mandate and continues to help poor and disadvantaged people throughout its 62 conferences around the country, the society’s president, Rudolph Boneo, says it is challenged daily by a lack of funds.