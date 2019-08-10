Inspired by imaginative travelling

IT was on a morning like any other that Kitcharee was invited to discover something rather extraordinary. There at Hotel Normandie in St Anns we met up with the vivacious radio and TV broadcaster - Gigi Morley, and was granted a tour of the Diamond Boulevard at B3 Wine & Spirits where our eyes feasted on some of the most exquisite and exotic handmade jewelry.
The jewelry is the work of the enormously talented Trinidad-born, London-based designer Nicole Akong. The exhibition of a few of Akong’s most iconic pieces at the Diamond Boulevard was a first for her in Trinidad but since 2010, Akong has been single-handedly shaking up the fashion scene in London. Her jewelry has appeared in Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar. Among her clients is the one-and-only Amal Clooney who is such a fan of Akong’s aesthetic that she owns several of her pieces.