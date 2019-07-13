Island Crashers converge on Tobago

Cocktail drinks flowed incessantly alongside water, music and paint in Tobago recently, as the sixth instalment of the annual Island Crashers weekend brought fun and enjoyment to hundreds of young people over on the sister isle.
From the official “Warm Up” event held at The Shade on the Thursday night, to the “Freedom” party on Friday night and “Paradise” event on Saturday evening, to the grand finale ‘Sunrise’ fiesta on Sunday morning the Pigeon Point Beach Facility was transformed into a sea of fun and frolicking frenzy as a new generation of island crashers were indoctrinated into the fold.