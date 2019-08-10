Maintaining the spiritual principle of cause and effect

If the band Karma was a person it would probably be holding down a “summer” job while waiting on its O’Level results. It’s hard to believe the Sangre Grande-born chutney soca outfit started by siblings Anil, Ravi and Nisha Bissambhar is turning 17 this year.
The trio can count three Chutney Soca Monarch titles, a barrage of party hits and an enviable globetrotting tour itinerary among their major accomplishments. But much like a teenager on the cusp of adulthood Kitcharee found a dreaming Karma yearning for even more out of this life.