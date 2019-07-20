Marlon Asher calls on PM to legalise marijuana

The time is at hand to legalise marijuana and free the ganja soldiers locked up behind bars in this nation’s jails. That was the impassioned plea from Trinidad and Tobago’s (T&T) biggest reggae star Marlon Asher to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
Asher (Marlon Sobers), added his voice to the growing chorus chants to decriminalize and eventually legalise cannabis in T&T. The world famous self-proclaimed “Ganja Farmer” urged PM Rowley to weigh the medicinal benefits of the herb when making a decision on amending legislation.