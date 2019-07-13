Anthony “Juggie” Rose

Anthony “Juggie” Rose

Music can help children and teenagers build self-confidence says veteran pan arranger Anthony “Juggie” Rose. When he spoke to Kitcharee earlier this week Rose, a foundation member of Exodus Steel Orchestra, said a high level of discipline and commitment is also needed to be a successful musician.

The veteran pan arranger and player is set to host his first Music Camp, from August 5 to 23, at Exodus Pan Theatre, Eastern Main Road, St Augustine. “Music helps the development of discipline, self-esteem, socialisation and the building of self-confidence. All important aspects of character building,” Rose said.

