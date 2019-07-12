As its primary contribution to mark the 70th ­anniversary of the Windrush ­generation in Great Britain, the Trinidad and Tobago High Commission in ­London proudly collaborated with the Faculty of Law at The University of the West Indies (UWI) in Trinidad, the British Foundation for the University of the West Indies (BFUWI), the Commonwealth Secretariat, the Birmingham Centre for Arts Therapies (BCAT, UK) and the Voice Media Group UK to host “The Windrush, Law & Multicultural Medicine Colloquium” on June 8.