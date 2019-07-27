Nassief’s artistic identity

Today’s art world is replete with people who claim to be always doing something different. Somewhere, within a murky and obscure limbo that lies between the traditionalists and the bona fide avant-garde lie artists who promise to disrupt, to disturb, to distress, and to distribute their representations to a discerning art market that is already over-burdened and saturated with work that is questionable, or at its worst, simply incomprehensible.
Fortunately, the latest corpus of paintings by Dominican-born Jean-Claude Elias Nassief on display at the Soft Box Gallery in Port of Spain does not fall into this trap. As a matter of fact, this collection of 17 paintings titled “Repetition”, launched on July 11, offers a refreshing glimpse into the psyche of a Caribbean artist who has made a conscientious decision to apply his extensive technical skill and training towards the challenging subject of Caribbean identity.