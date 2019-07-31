Plastic is the problem

Around the time of general election, you might think that your one vote doesn’t count in the long run. Yet it does. In terms of recycling, the same principle applies. “Everyone can contribute,” reiterates Terri-Anne Carter-La Fon, manager of recycling and recovery at SWMCOL, one of the country’s lead providers of waste removal services. “We want the public to know that, as an individual, you can make a difference.”
Case in point: you’re leaving the grocery store and take your items in plastic bags because it’s too much effort to remember to use reusable bags. After all, what harm can two plastic bags possibly do?
Imagine if a thousand people across the country felt the same. What many agents of environmental sustainability aim for is the mindset that every individual can choose to reduce their waste in different ways, like carry reusable bags and simply not litter. Have a reusable water bottle or buy fruits and vegetables from local farmers instead of those packaged in plastic at the supermarket. Simply continuing to do one action every day can make a huge difference.