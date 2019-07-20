Preaching unity

Jamaican dancehall stars Bounty Killer (Rodney Price) and Aidonia (Sheldon Lawrence) gave sterling advice and demonstrated unity to the people of T&T, while performing for several thousand fans assembled at the recent Magnum Xplosion Inferno concert..
Staged at the Queen’s Park Savannah, the Inferno concert featured an explosive and entertaining combination of reggae and dancehall acts and attracted patrons from all age groups and walks of life. Addressing the gathering during his performance of the classic Bug Riddim single, “Look (Into My Eyes)”, Price delivered some familiar advice to the assembly and by extension the citizens of T&T and indeed the wider world.