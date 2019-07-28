Protect kids’ feet on vacation

kids vacation

July/August comes with long-awaited fun for children of all ages, from sporting events, varied camps, playgrounds, pools, and beaches. While going barefoot and wearing flip flops is safe in some situations, it’s important to wear appropriate footwear for different activities. Podiatrists want you and your family to stay healthy while you enjoy yourselves.

When this time of year comes around, podiatrists begin to see certain types of foot problems in children that weren’t prevalent earlier in the year. The call of the great outdoors is something we should welcome. We want to do everything we can to get children away from their tablets and phone screens, to actually get some exercise. 

