Refusing to settle

A celebration of the triumphant rise of a woman. That’s how veteran author/artist Willi Chen describes his latest novel Toulum. Set in 1950s Central Trinidad, Toulum tells the story of Matilda, a young woman of African descent, who refuses to accept her mediocre life and demands more of her husband Adolphus. The story bridges the racial divide of the time and is told through the eyes of boyhood friends Bipta and Lenny.
It’s a story that remains relatable today, Chen said, when he spoke to the Express last Wednesday, at the book’s official launch in the foyer of the Central Bank, Port of Spain. The 85-year-old author said he grew up during the height of the ethnic divide between African and East Indian descendants in pre-Independence Trinidad and Tobago. He says he has lived to see that those scars remain largely unhealed in the modern landscape.