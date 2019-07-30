Willie Chen

‘you can only write what you remember’: Willie Chen shows off his new book, Toulum.

A celebration of the triumphant rise of a woman. That’s how veteran author/artist Willi Chen describes his latest novel Toulum. Set in 1950s Central Trinidad, Toulum tells the story of Matilda, a young woman of African descent, who refuses to accept her mediocre life and demands more of her husband Adolphus. The story bridges the racial divide of the time and is told through the eyes of boyhood friends Bipta and Lenny.

It’s a story that remains relatable today, Chen said, when he spoke to the Express last Wednesday, at the book’s official launch in the foyer of the Central Bank, Port of Spain. The 85-year-old author said he grew up during the height of the ethnic divide between African and East Indian descendants in pre-Independence Trinidad and Tobago. He says he has lived to see that those scars remain largely unhealed in the modern landscape.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Refusing to settle

Refusing to settle

A celebration of the triumphant rise of a woman. That’s how veteran author/artist Willi Chen describes his latest novel Toulum. Set in 1950s Central Trinidad, Toulum tells the story of Matilda, a young woman of African descent, who refuses to accept her mediocre life and demands more of her husband Adolphus. The story bridges the racial divide of the time and is told through the eyes of boyhood friends Bipta and Lenny.

Protect kids’ feet on vacation

Protect kids’ feet on vacation

July/August comes with long-awaited fun for children of all ages, from sporting events, varied camps, playgrounds, pools, and beaches. While going barefoot and wearing flip flops is safe in some situations, it’s important to wear appropriate footwear for different activities. Podiatrists want you and your family to stay healthy while you enjoy yourselves.

Veteran drummer: African consciousness lacking in T&T

Veteran drummer: African consciousness lacking in T&T

“I fell in love with drumming as a child,” percussionist Tamba Gwindi told the Kitcharee through a boyish smile on Friday. “My father played Calinda rhythms on the kitchen table. The home was surrounded with lots of music. 

Andre Lovelace & The Nubian Experience

Andre Lovelace & The Nubian Experience

WHAT defines you? Is it your religion, race, occupation, family or social status? For entrepreneur and cultural activist Andre Lovelace, one of the most defining moments of his life happened 17 years ago when he met his biological father for the first time.

Tinell Dickens

Tinell Dickens

EACH year visitors descend on Africa’s Gold Coast in droves to make a very important pilgrimage to the castles and forts along Ghana’s 500 km coastline. It’s at these castles that slaves were imprisoned, beaten and tortured before being crammed onto ships bound for an unknown world where unimaginable cruelty awaited them.