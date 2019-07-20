Ron Reid, Vaughnette Bigford at Little Carib

Lavway Music’s Evening of Music at The Little Carib Theatre will be held August 9. The event will feature local musicians Vaughnette Bigford, Ron Reid, Zane Rodulfo, Marvin Dolly and Kareem Thompson.
The aforementioned are some of Trinidad’s finest jazz musicians who have performed internationally and studied with many of the world’s most reputable artistes, and continue to represent their country globally in both the academic and performing arenas. All but Vaughnette Bigford currently reside in the United States where they teach and perform at renowned institutions both there and further afield.