Little Carib

Lavway Music’s Evening of Music at The Little Carib Theatre will be held August 9. The event will feature local musicians Vaughnette Bigford, Ron Reid, Zane Rodulfo, Marvin Dolly and Kareem Thompson.

The aforementioned are some of Trinidad’s finest jazz musicians who have performed internationally and studied with many of the world’s most reputable artistes, and continue to represent their country globally in both the academic and performing arenas. All but Vaughnette Bigford currently reside in the United States where they teach and perform at renowned institutions both there and further afield. 

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Marlon Asher calls on PM to legalise marijuana

Marlon Asher calls on PM to legalise marijuana

The time is at hand to legalise marijuana and free the ganja soldiers locked up behind bars in this nation’s jails. That was the impassioned plea from Trinidad and Tobago’s (T&T) biggest reggae star Marlon Asher to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

Trish 3.0

Trish 3.0

Tricia-Lee Kelshall has seen it all during her 30 years in music. It’s a milestone she proudly wears as she prepares to mark three decades of blood, sweat and tears with a special celebratory concert on her birthday, July 27 at Fiesta Plaza, MovieTowne, Invaders Bay.

Discover the inner child

Discover the inner child

NEXT month, accomplished Indian classical dancer Alana Rajah will stage a never-before-seen production that will highlight the impact that mental health issues such as anxiety and depression have on society. 

Ron Reid, Vaughnette Bigford at Little Carib

Ron Reid, Vaughnette Bigford at Little Carib

Lavway Music’s Evening of Music at The Little Carib Theatre will be held August 9. The event will feature local musicians Vaughnette Bigford, Ron Reid, Zane Rodulfo, Marvin Dolly and Kareem Thompson.

Preaching unity

Preaching unity

Jamaican dancehall stars Bounty Killer (Rodney Price) and Aidonia (Sheldon Lawrence) gave sterling advice and demonstrated unity to the people of T&T, while performing for several thousand fans assembled at the recent Magnum Xplosion Inferno concert..

Tribute to the King of Theatre

Tribute to the King of Theatre

As the promoters of Raymond Choo Kong’s production, Choose Your Partner Wisely, Spektakula Promotions is still deeply saddened at the news of the passing of Raymond. Having developed a superb working relationship with him and his cast over the past several months, we mourn with them at this difficult time.