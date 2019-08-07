"Social media and proper leadership are two vital interventions for Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to sustain themselves."
National Administrative Professionals Association of Trinidad and Tobago (NAAPTT) president Clayton Blackman made this comment while delivering the feature address at its 50th Anniversary gala dinner, at Cascadia Hotel, St Ann’s, recently.
NAAPTT founder/first president Grace Talma also said technology has revolutionised how administrative work is done in contemporary times.
Among those present were past presidents Ethly Mae John, Maria Superville-Neilson, Arima mayor Lisa Morris-Julian, members Joyce Small and Charmaine Dolly and special guest Cathleen Sealy, founding member and past president. Candles were lit in honour of NAAPTT members who had gone to God’s acre. NAAPTT milestone was marked by a toast and cutting of its 50th anniversary cake. Everyone dined on grilled fish in a rich guava sauce, carvery of roast beef and ham and oven garlic fantail roasted potatoes.
Decline in membership
Blackman said: “Within recent times, civil society groups have been experiencing a decline in membership. The Association would have to create a plan for succession planning; especially with an aging membership. The 21st century has brought about a new dynamism in marketing. Social media has been the most effective tool for marketing in the 21st century. NAAPTT will have to keep up with the technological advancements in order to be competitive.”
Blackman added: “Leadership is one of the most important factor of governance. NAAPTT will have to be conscious of this variable and be very analytical in the selection of future leaders.”
Making reference to the former Secretary General of the United Nations Ban Ki Moon, he said: “Sustainable development is the pathway to the future we want for all. It offers a framework to generate economic growth, achieve social justice, exercise environmental stewardship and strengthen governance.”
Kudos for NAAPTT
Blackman paid kudos to its members who have excelled at leadership roles in both public and private sectors. He also said NAAPTT was working assiduously with the National Training Agency on Professional Certification for its members. He also said NAAPTT continues to play a major role in the development of Caribbean Association of Administrative Professionals (CAAP).
Elevate standards of profession
During her remarks, Talma said: “We all have a passion for elevating the standards of the secretarial profession. We worked hard to ensure these standards were maintained. The rest is history.”
Talma added: “No longer does the term secretary exist since it has been replaced with the name of administrative professional and this has widened the scope for people within the profession. As we look to the future, let us build on the past, and continue to find new and creative solutions to elevating the standards of the profession while ensuring the Association continues to be vibrant in the 21st century and beyond.”