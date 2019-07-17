Justice Winston Anderson, a judge at the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) and the featured speaker at the Environmental Commission’s recently held launch event for a new Public Education and Stakeholder Outreach Series, said, “Trinidad and Tobago holds the distinction of being the Caricom member state with, arguably, the most advanced environmental legislation in the region. The Environmental Management Act, 2000 institutes vanguard institutions and procedures for the wise use of the country’s environmental assets.”
Speaking at the Marriott hotel where representatives of a cross-section of stakeholders, the legal fraternity and environmentally focused organisations were gathered for the kick-off event, Anderson pointed out that T&T’s Environmental Commission is among the first such established courts in the world, and in 19 years of its existence, there has been a “global explosion” of this type of specialised court.
Between 1980 and 2009, there were over 350 environmental courts and tribunals (ECTs) in 41 different countries. By 2016, there were more than 1,200 in 44 countries. The increase has been driven by the benefits of having a court that specialises in environmental law.