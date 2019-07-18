The divas return to honour Choo Kong

After a near two decade hiatus the Diva drag queen show is set to return to honour its creator, late thespian Raymond Choo Kong, says co-organiser Anthony Medina. The show, titled Diva Returns!, is scheduled for July 26 at the Little Carib Theatre, Woodbrook, and is one of the headline events in this year’s ongoing LGBT Pride celebrations.
Choo Kong, 69, was found stabbed to death in the living room of his Green Street, Arima, home by Antonio Tewari, the second of his two adopted sons, on Monday. Police suspect robbery as the motive for the killing.