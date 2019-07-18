Divas Royale

THEY’RE BACK: The cast of the acclaimed Divas Royale show on stage in Florida, USA.

After a near two decade hiatus the Diva drag queen show is set to return to honour its creator, late thespian Raymond Choo Kong, says co-organiser Anthony Medina. The show, titled Diva Returns!, is scheduled for July 26 at the Little Carib Theatre, Woodbrook, and is one of the headline events in this year’s ongoing LGBT Pride celebrations.

Choo Kong, 69, was found stabbed to death in the living room of his Green Street, Arima, home by Antonio Tewari, the second of his two adopted sons, on Monday. Police suspect robbery as the motive for the killing.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

The divas return to honour Choo Kong

The divas return to honour Choo Kong

After a near two decade hiatus the Diva drag queen show is set to return to honour its creator, late thespian Raymond Choo Kong, says co-organiser Anthony Medina.

The man behind the icon

The man behind the icon

Raymond Choo Kong was a born actor. So says the late thespian’s childhood friend, Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP) chairman Ashton Ford.

Caribbean at risk of Heatwave

Caribbean at risk of Heatwave

In view of the current heatwaves in Europe and predictions that this phenomenon will hit various parts of the Americas, the Pan American Health Organisation/World Health Organisation (PAHO/WHO) is urging countries in the region to be prepared due to the impact this could have on people’s health, including the risk of death.