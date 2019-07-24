Since the late 1970s, this writer has encountered numerous silk cotton trees that inspire awe because of their immense size and the personal stories as well as myths related by huntsmen and estate men.
When I was a child, I remember having one down the slope just outside my window that obscured my view of the then green hills of Cascade. This was cut down later after a tragic incident said to be caused by spirits inhabiting the tree.
Distribution of the silk cotton (Ceiba pentandra), also known as Kapok, is fragmented across our island. Large numbers of this tree have been recorded in certain areas of the Southland such as Guayaguayare, Moruga, Mayaro and Debe, as well as in the North like Maracas St Joseph, Calvary Hill in Arima and Mucurapo in Port of Spain, which derived its name from the numerous growths of this tree in the area. The Kapok Hotel in Maraval is also named after the large silk cotton tree on its site.
The silk cotton is an outstanding tree in our tropical setting as it towers in height far above the general level of the forest canopy. It may reach heights of over 150 feet (46 metres) and it is said that it grows up to 13 feet (four metres) per year.
The height of the tree is not easily noticed from ground level because of all the big vines festooning the trunk as it pushes through to the top of the canopy, but its buttresses, or “wings” as these large, supporting parts of its base are locally called, are what draws attention to its huge size when compared to the other trees in the forest.