Today’s art world is replete with people who claim to be always doing something different. Somewhere, within a murky and obscure limbo that lies between the traditionalists and the bona fide avant-garde lie artists who promise to disrupt, to disturb, to distress, and to distribute their representations to a discerning art market that is already over-burdened and saturated with work that is questionable, or at its worst, simply incomprehensible.