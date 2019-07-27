Thinking about finally getting off of Facebook? The Great Hack, a new documentary on Netflix, might just be the push you were looking for. At the very least, you’ll probably never take another online personality test. It’s meant to scare and influence you, and probably even for good reason—although it is a little ironic that the entire film is about how our personal data is being manipulated and turned into fearmongering tactics.
Directed by Karim Amer and Jehane Noujaim, The Great Hack dives into the Cambridge Analytica scandal and why it matters. By relying mostly on news reports, many by journalist Carole Cadwalladr, and public testimony, the film might not be all that revelatory for anyone who followed the story and watched Mark Zuckerberg’s congressional testimony, however.