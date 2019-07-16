The man behind the icon

Raymond Choo Kong was a born actor. So says the late thespian’s childhood friend, Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP) chairman Ashton Ford.
Ford, a former Arima mayor and general secretary of the People’s National Movement (PNM), grew up in the eastern borough during the 1960s with Choo Kong. The 69-year-old actor was found dead in the living room of his home by relatives around midday on Monday. According to police reports, there were several stab wounds to his abdomen.