The UWI looks back at Windrush

As its primary contribution to mark the 70th ­anniversary of the Windrush ­generation in Great Britain, the Trinidad and Tobago High Commission in ­London proudly collaborated with the Faculty of Law at The University of the West Indies (UWI) in Trinidad, the British Foundation for the University of the West Indies (BFUWI), the Commonwealth Secretariat, the Birmingham Centre for Arts Therapies (BCAT, UK) and the Voice Media Group UK to host “The Windrush, Law & Multicultural Medicine Colloquium” on June 8.

This was the second major event of the Lord Learie Constan­tine Educational Series in “Global Justice, Law & Diplomacy”, which was successfully launched at The UWI, St Augustine, on March 9 and co-hosted there by the Faculty of Law and Institute of International Relations.

