Tinell Dickens

Television and movie actress Tinell Dickens has been living with her family in Ghana for almost five years.

EACH year visitors descend on Africa’s Gold Coast in droves to make a very important pilgrimage to the castles and forts along Ghana’s 500 km coastline. It’s at these castles that slaves were imprisoned, beaten and tortured before being crammed onto ships bound for an unknown world where unimaginable cruelty awaited them.

They would never see their homeland again. Today Ghana is a thriving nation of 28 million. Four hundred years after the first arrival of Africans to the Americas was recorded, Ghana’s president Nana Akufo-Addo has designated 2019 as the Year of Return. In so doing, he has invited those of the global African diaspora to visit Ghana.

