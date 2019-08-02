wedding-random

Recently, Caribbean Bride Magazine, in partnership with the Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd and Mount Irvine Bay Resort, hosted a three-day educational seminar for local stakeholders in the wedding niche in Tobago.

The event was part of the broader strategy of Tobago Tourism Ltd to promote destination weddings and honeymoon bookings on the island. Presenters at the event, which was held at Mount Irvine Bay Resort, included Andrea Lown, JoAnne Brown, Brian Green, Deepa Mahal and Laura Beauparlant. They covered topics ranging from branding for small businesses, current trends in the destination wedding industry, marketing for wedding vendors and client management.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tobago, a wedding niche

Tobago, a wedding niche

Recently, Caribbean Bride Magazine, in partnership with the Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd and Mount Irvine Bay Resort, hosted a three-day educational seminar for local stakeholders in the wedding niche in Tobago.

A celebration of life and music

A celebration of life and music

Following a series of successful live performances, including his most recent appearance on the North Coast Jazz stage, musician Dean Williams wants to give his fans more.

Plastic is the problem

Plastic is the problem

Around the time of general election, you might think that your one vote doesn’t count in the…

Refusing to settle

Refusing to settle

A celebration of the triumphant rise of a woman. That’s how veteran author/artist Willi Chen describes his latest novel Toulum. Set in 1950s Central Trinidad, Toulum tells the story of Matilda, a young woman of African descent, who refuses to accept her mediocre life and demands more of her husband Adolphus. The story bridges the racial divide of the time and is told through the eyes of boyhood friends Bipta and Lenny.