Tobago, a wedding niche

Recently, Caribbean Bride Magazine, in partnership with the Tobago Tourism Agency Ltd and Mount Irvine Bay Resort, hosted a three-day educational seminar for local stakeholders in the wedding niche in Tobago.
The event was part of the broader strategy of Tobago Tourism Ltd to promote destination weddings and honeymoon bookings on the island. Presenters at the event, which was held at Mount Irvine Bay Resort, included Andrea Lown, JoAnne Brown, Brian Green, Deepa Mahal and Laura Beauparlant. They covered topics ranging from branding for small businesses, current trends in the destination wedding industry, marketing for wedding vendors and client management.