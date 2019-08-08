Trevor’s Edge has gotten a whole lot sharper. The popular reclusive St Augustine tavern is traditionally known as the cultural hub of the “Middle East”. It was the home of the Gillian Moore-inspired “Songshine”, the 2000s’ spoken word showcase that birthed a new generation of poets. Veteran rare calypso acts also featured weekly, during that time, at their “Independence to Republic” concert series.

Walking into Trevor’s Edge last Friday, however, was a bit of a culture shock. A wrap-around bar connecting the outside patio of the venue to the inside now greets customers. Beyond the front doors is a brightly lit contemporary casual dining hall featuring new booths and tables.

Trevor gets edgier

