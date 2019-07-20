Tribute to the King of Theatre

As the promoters of Raymond Choo Kong’s production, Choose Your Partner Wisely, Spektakula Promotions is still deeply saddened at the news of the passing of Raymond. Having developed a superb working relationship with him and his cast over the past several months, we mourn with them at this difficult time.
Raymond was a man who constantly gave of his time and efforts to ensure that theatre arts in Trinidad and Tobago not only survived, but thrived. He was a firm believer in honouring his commitments and as such, producer Trevon Jugmohan and Ganesh Ramlal, Raymond’s adopted son have decided to honour Raymond’s legacy by proceeding with the already advertised staging of Choose Your Partner Wisely.