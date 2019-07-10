Three RBC Royal Bank Trinidad and Tobago employees recently brought the hospitality and goodwill of this country to Bogani, Kenya.
Subash Mootoor, Melissa Libert-McKell and Winston Thorne spent the week of April 27 to May 6 volunteering on a sustainable development project and collecting water for the remote Maasai community in the East African nation.
The three were selected for the tour as part of the bank’s Global Citizen Award (GCA), based on the charity and neighbourhood-building work they each do in their respective communities. A partnership between RBC and WE, the GCA sent 50 RBC employees from Canada, the US, Europe and the Caribbean to Kenya.