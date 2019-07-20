Tricia-Lee Kelshall has seen it all during her 30 years in music. It’s a milestone she proudly wears as she prepares to mark three decades of blood, sweat and tears with a special celebratory concert on her birthday, July 27 at Fiesta Plaza, MovieTowne, Invaders Bay.
“Having had 30 years of it, I’m deeply proud. It’s been a mountain that I still enjoy climbing. I think that at the peak, your life internally, the pressure the stress the insecurity doesn’t go away. It’s harder even because you now have to better your best,” Kelshall said earnestly when asked by Kitcharee to reflect on her career.