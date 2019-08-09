Unusual wedding traditions around the world

Wedding celebrations can sometimes feature some unusual and surprising traditions from countries all around the world, that we would consider to be extreme. In the following article people share their experiences of weddings they have been to in various countries.
Fionnuala Zinnecker, Germany: ‘The bride often gets “kidnapped”’ In October 2006 I married a Bavarian man. As we were living in Germany, we chose to marry there rather than in Ireland. Many customs and norms around marriage here arose which I found strange, wonderful and confusing. Being engaged isn’t a big thing here nor is the wedding itself. The wedding and engagement ring is one and the same thing.