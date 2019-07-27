Veteran drummer: African consciousness lacking in T&T

“I fell in love with drumming as a child,” percussionist Tamba Gwindi told the Kitcharee through a boyish smile on Friday. “My father played Calinda rhythms on the kitchen table. The home was surrounded with lots of music. But my drumming really took root and was solidified when I became a member of NJAC (National Joint Action Committee) and played with the Nantambu drummers. I got my initial groundings in live drumming there,” he continued with a rhythmic speech cadence.
Gwindi has been drumming for 41 years. He famously laid drum patterns for Andre Tanker in the early 80s and has performed alongside calypso legends Lord Kitchener (Aldwyn Roberts) and The Mighty Sparrow (Dr Slinger Francisco). Folk queen Ella Andall, calypso blues king David Rudder and US soul singer Percy Sledge are also listed among his extensive performance resume.