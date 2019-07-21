What’s up with my arches?

It is sometimes the question that patients ask. When certain problems…pains or discomforts are occurring, it is often the first insight into the issue being described. Your arch type refers to the position of your plantar fascia ligament, which runs along the bottom of your foot, between the ball of your foot, and the heel. Your plantar fascia plays a critical role in absorbing the impact from physical activity, distributing your weight evenly, and allowing you to move without pain.
Most people can be categorised into three arch types: normal arches, high arches, and flat feet. Ideally, the arch of your foot curves slightly upward, which balances weight and impact optimally, and keeps your foot muscles and ligaments healthy.