Problems of a normal arch

Problems of a normal arch

It is sometimes the question that patients ask. When certain problems…pains or discomforts are occurring, it is often the first insight into the issue being described. Your arch type refers to the position of your plantar fascia ligament, which runs along the bottom of your foot, between the ball of your foot, and the heel. Your plantar fascia plays a critical role in absorbing the impact from physical activity, distributing your weight evenly, and allowing you to move without pain.

Most people can be categorised into three arch types: normal arches, high arches, and flat feet. Ideally, the arch of your foot curves slightly upward, which balances weight and impact optimally, and keeps your foot muscles and ligaments healthy.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

What’s up with my arches?

What’s up with my arches?

It is sometimes the question that patients ask. When certain problems…pains or discomforts are occurring, it is often the first insight into the issue being described. Your arch type refers to the position of your plantar fascia ligament, which runs along the bottom of your foot, between the ball of your foot, and the heel. 

Marlon Asher calls on PM to legalise marijuana

Marlon Asher calls on PM to legalise marijuana

The time is at hand to legalise marijuana and free the ganja soldiers locked up behind bars in this nation’s jails. That was the impassioned plea from Trinidad and Tobago’s (T&T) biggest reggae star Marlon Asher to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

Trish 3.0

Trish 3.0

Tricia-Lee Kelshall has seen it all during her 30 years in music. It’s a milestone she proudly wears as she prepares to mark three decades of blood, sweat and tears with a special celebratory concert on her birthday, July 27 at Fiesta Plaza, MovieTowne, Invaders Bay.

Discover the inner child

Discover the inner child

NEXT month, accomplished Indian classical dancer Alana Rajah will stage a never-before-seen production that will highlight the impact that mental health issues such as anxiety and depression have on society. 

Ron Reid, Vaughnette Bigford at Little Carib

Ron Reid, Vaughnette Bigford at Little Carib

Lavway Music’s Evening of Music at The Little Carib Theatre will be held August 9. The event will feature local musicians Vaughnette Bigford, Ron Reid, Zane Rodulfo, Marvin Dolly and Kareem Thompson.

Preaching unity

Preaching unity

Jamaican dancehall stars Bounty Killer (Rodney Price) and Aidonia (Sheldon Lawrence) gave sterling advice and demonstrated unity to the people of T&T, while performing for several thousand fans assembled at the recent Magnum Xplosion Inferno concert..