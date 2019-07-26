On her 65th birthday, Merle Singh-Subero was killed by a bullet to the head.
She was standing behind a door that criminals were trying to open, when one of them fired a shot and killed her.
The criminals beat her mentally and physically challenged grandson, and took the family’s life-savings which they had planned to buy a roof for their house.
Singh-Subero’s daughter, Michelle Singh, who is also physically and mentally challenged, lay on a mattress throughout the ordeal as her mother took her last breaths a few feet away, and as the criminals beat her two sons.
“You can’t be safe in your house. You can’t go anywhere. You can’t walk in the night, because people are watching you. When they are robbing sick and people who are mentally challenged, what they will not do again? They will kill everything, even your dog”, said Singh-Subero’s grandson, Ryan Singh.
At the family’s home yesterday at Cachipe Village, Moruga, a funeral was being planned instead of a birthday celebration.
Relatives wept for her as they remembered her as a strong woman, who raised her two grandsons, after her daughter Michelle Singh became physically enfeebled and mentally challenged after the birth of her second son.
The Express was told that Singh-Subero, a mother of two and grandmother of four, woke early yesterday to cook, and was about to get water from a water tank when she heard the family dogs barking.
Singh-Subero woke her grandsons, who realized that criminals were on the property and were trying to get in.
She and her grandsons prevented them from entering the front door, but then the three armed men ran to the back of the house and fired a gunshot.
The bullet entered her jaw and she died almost instantly.
Singh-Subero’s grandson, Ryan Singh, said he also fell when he heard the gunshot and three masked men armed with two firearms and cutlass stormed in.
Ryan Singh, 30, said that they were hoping to purchase the roof yesterday.
“I hear my grandmother bawling ‘Thief! Thief’ jumped out of the bed. I see somebody tried to push open the front door. Me and she tried to push back the front door and we got it to lock. We heard movements and then they started to bang on the ply door in the back. I just heard an explosion and I saw my grandmother fell. I fell down too and three men got through the door. They started to dig up in the house, search everything. They found her savings and jewellery they took it. They told me that if I don’t give them my money they will kill me in five seconds. The little bit of savings I had I give them. I gave them around $5,000. And I don’t know how much she had saved. She used to sell bandhania what she planted around the house and also her husband’s pension benefits”, said Singh.
Ryan Singh said the criminals hit him on his face with one of the bricks used in the home construction.
His younger brother, Michael Singh, 24, who is physically and mentally challenged, was planassed and beaten.
“I was fighting back and they hit me with a gun on my forehead. They hit me on my feet. I tried to fight back but they pushed me down. They did all kinds of things to me”, he said.
Singh, a mechanic, said that about a month ago because of the extensive road repairs on Moruga road the utility pole in front of their house was moved and the street left in darkness.
He said since then criminals prowled the area and had hit at least four houses in the street.
He said that at the other houses the criminals stole appliances, cash and jewellery.
Joanne Clarke, 55, Subero-Singh’s sister, who lives two houses from her, said that she believes the criminals were attempting to get into her house.
Clarke said they were unable to break the lock downstairs her house and they left.
“My daughter put on the lights and they left around one o’clock. But apparently they circled in the area and came back to get something”, said Clarke.
The house where the killing occurred is located between the Moruga and St Mary’s Police Stations, both located approximately 15 minutes away.
Singh said a greater police presence and more patrols were needed in the village.
Singh-Subero’s 92 year old mother, Christiana Clarke, who lives next door to her daughter, said that the family had lived there for more than 40 years.
She said that 13 years ago her daughter, Ann Marie Singh, was stabbed to death.
Christiana Clarke said that her grandfather and former President Sir Ellis Clarke were brothers.
Joanna Clarke said that she gave her sister a present on Thursday, gave her a kiss and told her happy birthday.
“She looked in the gift bag and saw it was a bed sheet set. She put it on her bed. She was going to lime in Prince Town then share cake and ice cream with the family in the evening”, said the sister.