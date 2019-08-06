“CLEAN thieves” struck at the Guapo District Health Facility and stole items, including the toilet paper and disinfectant.
An employee at the health facility reported to Guapo Police that the premises were locked at secured on Friday 4 p.m.
Around 6.45 am Monday employees found that a window in the bathroom was pried open.
Upon making checks they found several items missing, including a Honda power washer, a 20litre gas container, an industrial fan head, four rolls of toilet paper, and a bottle of disinfectant, missing.
Sgt Ramsingh and PC Hosein of the Guapo police responded and suspect that the criminals escaped through a door at the back of the health facility.