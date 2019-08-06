Tags

Judiciary silent

Deafening silence. While it yesterday defended Justice Gillian Lucky’s stewardship of the Judicial Education Institute of Trinidad and Tobago (JEITT), the judiciary remained silent on a voice recording gone public that purports to have captured Lucky confessing to favours for a felon friend of Chief Justice Ivor Archie.

Sat: Where’s the warrant?

Sanatan Dharma Maha ­Sabha (SDMS) secretary general Satna­rayan Maharaj says his attorneys are still waiting for a copy of the warrant which police claimed gave them the authority to search the Tunapuna premises of Radio and TV Jaagriti on April 18 this year.

‘Gang members, watch out’: bail bill now law

Criminals will face jail and no bail, as the Bail Amendment Act is now law. Acting President Christine Kangaloo signed the bill on Monday and, according to Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, now that the law is in effect, gang members better watch out.

The short, brutal life of Netanya

IT WAS no secret that Netanya Mohamdally was a troubled child. However, following rehabilitation at the St Jude’s Home for Girls, Mohamdally expressed a desire to change and wanted to start over.