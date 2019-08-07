Tags

Burkie still in custody

AFTER being detained and then released by police almost two weeks ago, Cedric “Burkie” Burke…

Judiciary silent

Deafening silence. While it yesterday defended Justice Gillian Lucky’s stewardship of the Judicial Education Institute of Trinidad and Tobago (JEITT), the judiciary remained silent on a voice recording gone public that purports to have captured Lucky confessing to favours for a felon friend of Chief Justice Ivor Archie.